Canberra AFL legend celebrates rare feat two decades in the making

It's the milestone that's taken two decades to achieve, and within that time women's footy has completely evolved.
Between her first game and this weekend's momentous 200th first grade milestone, Tuggeranong Valley's Kathryn Ghirardello has graduated high school, had two knee reconstructions, won five premierships, gotten married and had a baby.
The goal-scoring machine has also witnessed first-hand how the women's game has exponentially grown.
"This year we celebrated 25 years of women's footy at Tuggeranong. It's changed so much since it started in 1999," Ghirardello told The Canberra Times.
"They went up to the Tuggeranong club bosses and called for a women's team. To have the courage to do that when women's sport wasn't as huge, it's so awesome.
"When I started playing in 2003 in first grade, we used to have a little corner of the field, now we've got our own oval to train on, and women's shorts ... things like that, to see how much it's grown, it's amazing.
"Now there's a junior girls team that's growing rapidly, and I'm lucky to play with those coming through. They've got so many opportunities which is great to see.
"I'm sure some of them will be drafted to the AFLW in the near future."
The Ghirardello name is well-known in Canberra Aussie rules circles.
Kathryn's dad and brothers played with the club and it was as a teenager that she considered playing. However, she was too old for the mixed junior team and too young for first grade - or so she thought.
"When I went to training with my dad and brothers that's when the women's team training was on too, and they saw me kicking," Ghirardello explained.
"They came and talked to dad to recruit me, and so, when I was about 15, my first game was with the women's team."
Now 21 years later, Ghirardello will run through the banner alongside her husband and assistant coach Will Prowse, and three-year-old daughter Sloane, with 200 games under her belt.
"It makes it so special having them with me," she said.
"Sloane is already in love with footy. My whole family's been at the club for forever, too.
"I think there's only a couple of other female players that have reached 200 games as well."
Between injuries and childbirth, Ghirardello was never sure she'd get this far in footy.
But inspired by some of her teammates who have gone through similar hurdles and continued to play, she hopes to stay on the field a few years longer.
The most important thing to Ghirardello this weekend against Eastlake is coming away with a much-needed win for the team, and as a full-forward, bagging a few goals, too.
AFL Canberra - Round 9
Saturday: Eastlake Demons v Tuggeranong Valley at Phillip Oval, 10.35am.
