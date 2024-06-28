How to make streetwear part of your everyday style

This is branded content for OCD Skate Shop.
Streetwear has evolved from a niche trend into a major fashion movement, and it's easy to see why. Inspired by skate culture and street life, it focuses on comfort, practicality and a unique sense of style.
If you're new to streetwear, it might seem overwhelming, but it's quite simple to incorporate into your outfits. By introducing a few skate clothing pieces from a trusted shop like OCD Skate Shop to your wardrobe, you can easily bring streetwear into your everyday look.
Here are some key items to help you get started:
The easiest way to get into streetwear is by starting with a classic skate tee. These tees are comfy and versatile, making them a great foundation for any outfit. You can find short-sleeve and long-sleeve options that feature bold graphics or simple logos so you can show off your style in a way that feels true to you.
Skate tees are also great for layering. On warmer days, pair a short-sleeve skate tee with pants, shorts or trackies. When it's cooler, layer a long-sleeve skate tee under a hoodie or jacket. This keeps you comfortable and adds a stylish edge to your look.
An oversized hoodie is a streetwear essential that offers comfort and style. The key is to keep it looking effortless and not too fitted, so opt for a hoodie that's a bit baggy for a relaxed and casual look. Whether it has a brand logo or a unique design, it can all work.
This oversized silhouette makes it perfect for layering. Throw an oversized hoodie over a skate tee for a cool, layered look. When it comes to colour, you can choose neutral tones for maximum versatility or go bold with bright colours and graphics. This makes it easy to mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe.
Skate shoes are a natural fit for streetwear because they combine function and fashion. They're designed for durability on the board, but they're also surprisingly comfortable for everyday wear.
The right pair of these iconic kicks can enhance your entire outfit by tying everything together while keeping you comfortable all day. They pair effortlessly with trackies, shorts, pants or even a simple skate tee. Plus, investing in a good pair means you'll have versatile shoes ready for any adventure, skating or not.
With the right pair of trackies, you'll be set for any casual occasion, whether you're hitting the skate park or just hanging out with friends. They are incredibly comfortable and provide the freedom of movement you need. Look for options with a drawstring waist and cuffed ankles for a modern, stylish look that stays in place while you're on the move.
To style your trackies, pair them with a simple skate tee for a relaxed look. On cooler days, layer with an oversized hoodie or a denim jacket. For a more put-together outfit, team up your trackies with a skate shirt. Finish off with your favourite skate shoes and a cap.
Adding the right details can pull your streetwear look together. Start with a backpack or a duffel bag, which are practical and stylish. They carry your essentials and complement your outfit. A shoulder bag is another great option for easy access to your items while on the go.
To personalise your look, use pins and patches to customise your bags or jackets and show off your unique style. Sunglasses are also a must-have for a trendy, functional accessory. Choose a pair that complements your look to add that final touch and make your streetwear outfit stand out.
Now that you've got the basics down, it's time to make streetwear your own. Mix and match these pieces to reflect your personal style. Follow these tips and get your essentials from OCD Skate Shop to create your unique streetwear look!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.