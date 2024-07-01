It started with Looney Tunes and ended with Weekend at Bernie's

"Why are so many men 'lost', unable to relate, or caught in a powerless power assertion that results in violence?" asks Christine. "Is it that women, or men for that matter, don't know how to raise boys? That to teach boys that power and assertiveness does not mean oppressing women or anyone else for that matter. And then there is the matter of women being 'too choosy'. Frightened may be a better word. Dating apps are merely one way of meeting other people."