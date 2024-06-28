Get your skates on at The Vault this school holidays

The Vault in the Dairy Road precinct will next week transform into a funky roller-skating rink for the school holidays.
Its roller disco sessions very quickly sold out. But fear not - more tickets have been released with additional sessions also put on. That includes a whole new day of sessions on Monday, July 8.
So there's no excuse to not release your inner Olivia Newton-John in Xanadu or Cliff Richards in his Wired for Sound video. Classic. Anybody got a walkman?
There are tickets available for an all-ages roller disco on Friday, July 5 from 5pm to 7pm as well as a beginner's session the same day from 4pm to 5pm.
Another new session is for all-ages with a DJ from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, July 6. A session for advanced skaters has also been added for Saturday, July 6 from 7pm to 8pm.
Sunday and Monday, July 7 and 8 have sessions available throughout the day including for a family disco, beginner classes and a special pop disco on the Sunday from 1pm to 3pm.
The Vault's program manager Rose Ricketson said the roller discos had obviously struck a chord in Canberra.
"We wanted something that would keep people warm and in which they could have a good time, and a roller disco ticks all the boxes," she said.
Punters can expect a truly immersive experience.
"I think it's all about the lighting to build the vibe," Ms Ricketson said.
"We're going to have large projectors projecting images and designs around the building. And the fact there are no windows in the building means you can also truly lose yourself in the vibe."
All roller skating tickets are available here.
And if that is not enough, a family-friendly rave will be held at The Vault on Saturday, July 13 from 2pm to 5pm.
Bangin' Beats and Bubbles is for all ages with the music at under 80 decibels to protect young ears.
Think bangin' beats interspersed with a balloon drop, beach balls, bubbles, interactive activities, soft baby area and cosy wood fire.
Tickets for the family rave are here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.