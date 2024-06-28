The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Who is Patrick Hollingworth?

Steve Evans
Brittney Levinson
By Steve Evans, and Brittney Levinson
June 28 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a long wait, the public has learned of the "serious corrupt conduct" surrounding more than $8.5 million worth of consulting contracts awarded to "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.