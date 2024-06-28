Who is Patrick Hollingworth?

After a long wait, the public has learned of the "serious corrupt conduct" surrounding more than $8.5 million worth of consulting contracts awarded to "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
A scathing report by the ACT Integrity Commission, handed down in June, found the former chief executive of the Canberra Institute of Technology deliberately hid information about the contracts from the CIT board.
Despite 92 hours of recordings, 37 private examinations and 86 summonses issued, the one thing missing from the more than 300-page integrity report is any contribution from the systems thinker himself.
Details about mountaineer, international speaker and consultant Patrick Hollingworth have become scarce in the years since the investigation began.
On a previous version of his website, Mr Hollingworth described himself as "a complexity and systems thinker".
The website has now been replaced with a sleek-looking landing page for Think Garden, one of the consultant's companies that some of the CIT contracts were awarded to.
The new website makes no mention of Mr Hollingworth and instead details how Think Garden helps clients "break the cycle of dependence on external management consultants".
Mr Hollingworth has never responded to The Canberra Times' requests for comment or interviews.
The Celebrity Speakers agency through which he can be hired to talk at events says: "Patrick Hollingworth is a passionate mountaineer who has summited multiple 8000 metre peaks, including Mount Everest.
"Drawing on his learnings from the alpines and his unique business experience, he inspires and directs senior organisational leaders in their quest to navigate businesses through an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous landscape."
It adds: "Describing himself as 'a student of people and places,' Patrick Hollingworth completed a Bachelor of Science with Honours in anthropology, geography and psychology before spending more than a decade as an employee of a large multinational consultancy.
"He worked on the some of the largest and most complex infrastructure projects ever built in Australia and along the way experienced the very best of what large organisations can achieve, and also the very worst."
Apart from speaking, he is a man of action.
He mentors mountain climbers, according to a previously active page on a website called Himalayan Ascent.
And it's not just mountains.
"He is also a keen surfer and long distance swimmer, having twice completed a solo crossing of the 20km Rottnest Channel," the now deactivated page said.
So his insight and inspiration is in demand. He has a philosophical bent which is apparent in the newsletter he wrote until about 2023.
Here are some of his musings:
"My main thesis - which you're probably very much aware of - is that we have recently passed through a complexity threshold that will be incredibly difficult - and more-than-likely impossible - to pass back through," he wrote on October 29, 2020.
He explains a few paragraphs later: "The things I'm speaking about all manifest from wisdom, a wisdom which was accrued from many millennia of living locally and sustainably within the natural world. Tacit, uncodified and unstructured wisdom has its origins in praxis, and both require time to develop: thicker-duration temporal scales are key."
Mr Hollingworth explains his writing style: "It is structured in a way, using sentences and paragraphs and headings and so forth, that enables you to make sense of it relatively easy.
He concedes there may be doubters: "But what if what I am writing is completely bogus? What if it's all bullshit? (It's not, I assure you, but please bear with me)."
His insights continued, with Mr Hollingworth writing about the challenges technology brings.
"We have removed so many of the scaffolding mechanisms that kept things in check, to the extent that any village idiot now has a platform to exhibit their idiocy to the world (and to join up with other village idiots, and form online communities)," he wrote.
"There's nothing wrong with the village idiot - after all, every town has one - it's just that in the past, everyone in each town knew who theirs was. These days its far less obvious - to some people at least - and they now host Facebook groups, blogs, podcasts and the like."
That is the broad-brush of his skills.
And while some questions have been answered in first instalment of the ongoing integrity investigation, the particular expertise which Mr Hollingworth offered to the CIT remains unclear.
