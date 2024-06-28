The Canberra Times
Raiders star's sister seals 'magical' Origin triumph for Maroons

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
June 28 2024 - 12:00pm
Queensland won the first ever three-game Women's State of Origin series thanks to a commanding 22-6 victory over NSW in Townsville, with victory sealed by the sister of a Green Machine star.

