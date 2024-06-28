Raiders forward clears the air in heart-to-heart with Stuart

Canberra Raiders prop Emre Guler has had a heart-to-heart with coach Ricky Stuart, but hasn't asked the club for a release on compassionate grounds and won't leave the club in the lurch.
The Raiders were intent on working closely with Guler and helping him however they could, but they're also mindful of not weakening their squad.
Guler, born and raised in Sydney, is contracted to the Green Machine until the end of 2025.
"He spoke to me. What was said there about a situation from a compassionate point of view that was true," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"But that doesn't mean he's going. I talk to players, individuals, about their situations a lot."
The 26-year-old has been dropped to an extended bench for the Raiders' trip to Melbourne to take on the Storm on Saturday night.
The news comes as the Raiders monitor the situation surrounding Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, who has been given permission to test the market - despite having an option with the Tigers for next season.
He's a player the Raiders are interested in if he becomes available.
Canberra is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses against the ladder-leading Melbourne powerhouse.
But it's a place the Raiders have had success at in recent years - winning five of their past six trips to Melbourne.
Stuart has challenged his side to improve their consistency and said everyone - from the players to the coaching staff - were concerned about their dip in form and were working to fix it.
He questioned the Raiders' toughness after the Wests loss and said Saturday would reveal whether his players had responded.
"I don't think any week's a good week to play Melbourne in Melbourne when they're on top of the table," Stuart said.
"But that's what we're challenged with and we'll take the challenge."
Winger Nick Cotric (ankle) has been replaced by Albert Hopoate with Stuart expecting him to only miss one week - two at most.
He said Cotric had been 50-50 to face the Storm, but he didn't want to risk him.
Stuart said centre Matt Timoko would be right to play after hurting his shoulder against the Tigers last weekend.
"He was in a bit of doubt at the start of the week, but he's OK and he's right to play," he said.
After missing last week with a virus, Corey Horsburgh will play NSW Cup against the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland on Saturday.
He's missed a large chunk of the season with a groin injury he suffered in round five.
Stuart said his return came at a good time for the Green Machine as they look to mount a charge towards finals.
"Corey's back. He's on a plane to New Zealand today with NSW Cup," he said.
"Corey was named to play last week in Cup, but he got this virus so many had and he missed three to four days of work last work and then couldn't play.
"He's back healthy, his weight's pretty good, he's playing Cup this week.
"He's been out for so long. He just needs some game minutes now.
"He'll come back at a good part of the season for us so he can get some time in Cup, get some footy into his legs and get him back into a position to play NRL."
NRL ROUND 17
Saturday: Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Melbourne, 7.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Jordan Martin. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Adam Cook, 21. James Schiller, 22. Emre Guler.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. William Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Jack Howarth, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Tyran Wishart, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Tui Kamikamica, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Shawn Blore, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero. Interchange: 14. Christian Welch, 15. Bronson Garlick, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Joe Chan. Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith, 19. Dean Ieremia 20. Alec MacDonald 21. Kane Bradley 22. Sualauvi Faalogo 23. Chris Lewis.
