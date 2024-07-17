The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 18, 1982

July 18 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra experienced its coldest night in more than a decade. The freezing temperatures caught households by surprise as it dropped to -9 degrees overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.