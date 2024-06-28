The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Why the court let the CIT corruption report 'out of the bottle'

HN
By Hannah Neale
June 28 2024 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After "anxious consideration", the ACT's Chief Justice decided to "let the genie out of the bottle" and dismiss a last-minute effort to prevent the release of a report, which found a former CEO engaged in "serious corrupt conduct".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.