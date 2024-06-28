Inside the Raiders' heart-to-heart discussions

To rest or not to rest. That is the question facing all 300-gamers, or at least so it seems. Jarrod Croker, Dustin Martin and ... now Josh Papali'i.
David Polkinghorne reported the Canberra Raiders are weighing up what to do with Papali'i's milestone moment. Do they celebrate the triple century on the road in Sydney, or do they rest him for a week and have a bigger party in Canberra?
Good intentions aside, it's a divisive issue for fans because they want their team to win every week, irrespective of milestones or other motivations.
Competitions are so close these days that one win can be the difference between playing in the finals. But we're seeing clubs make people decisions more often these days.
Raiders prop Emre Guler had a heart to heart with coach Ricky Stuart earlier this week about a personal situation he's dealing with. He wants to be closer to family in Sydney, but he hasn't asked for a release and doesn't want to leave the Raiders in a hole.
It's a tough situation for clubs and players - a constant juggling act of professional sport. And sometimes the game is bigger than a result on the weekend.
The atmosphere at Croker's 300th game against the Warriors last year was electric, even though the 36-14 loss didn't match it. There were more than 21,000 fans there - the biggest crowd in Canberra for a Warriors game by a long way.
Martin took a week off before his 300th game in the AFL so he could play it at the MCG the following week. It ended in defeat as well, but more than 92,000 turned up for that - the eighth-biggest non-finals crowd in AFL history.
If Papali'i - set to play game No. 296 tomorrow night - is rested over the next four games, the 300-moment will come in a clash against Manly at home on a Saturday afternoon. Talk about the perfect stage.
There's plenty that can happen between now and then. Like the Raiders needing to get things back on track after another big loss last weekend. Next up? The top-placed Storm in Melbourne. Easy, right?
Thanks for reading and enjoy the weekend of footy. Melanie Dinjaski will have all the Canberra sport action on a live blog running on Saturday to keep you up to date.
- Chris Dutton
