'We're so excited': Goodies Junction opens on Monday at Mugga Lane and Mitchell

The array of second-hand items for sale at the new Goodies Junction shops at Canberra's tip sheds is truly mind-boggling.
Literally, even a kitchen sink is for sale.
And everything now has a price tag. No more haggling.
The St Vincent de Paul Society of Canberra/Goulburn will open Goodies Junction for business at Mugga Lane and Mitchell tips at 7.30am on Monday.
"We're so excited," Vinnies retail development manager Isla Smith said.
It comes after months of controversy after the society won the ACT government contract to accept donations and re-sell items at the tips, rather than see them end up in landfill.
The contract was previously held by small business The Green Shed for more than a decade and many people lamented its end.
But Vinnies is confident Goodies Junction will win over the public.
All money raised by the sale of the items at Goodies Junction will go to Vinnies programs to help people in need in the Canberra region.
Ms Smith and a team of Vinnies workers has spent a month receiving donations from the public and displaying and pricing them in the Mugga Lane and Mitchell sheds.
The shop fit-out has been driven by using reclaimed items - old doors form a wall; pallets line the new counter space.
Even old microwaves which were donated but didn't work were re-used to form part of the counter.
"So that's the aesthetic and what you're looking at today is really only the beginning," Ms Smith said.
"We've got so many more surprises in store."
Items start from 50 cents, there are free clothes and there will be weekly colour sales with some items discounted by 50 to 75 per cent. Every Thursday, concession card holders will also get 30 per cent off items.
The shelves have been filled with donations from the public to the sheds, as happened previously, and excess stock from the Vinnies retail stores in Canberra that could have otherwise been discarded.
"We've got so much stuff," Ms Smith said. "We've got electrical, we've got bric-a-brac, we've got clothing, we've got toys, we've furniture. We've got absolutely everything.
"So we've been in for about a month and we're slowly starting to put things into order and put some of our style and flair into it so it becomes a beautiful environment that Canberrans can come into and enjoy. This is just the beginning."
Goodies Junction will be open Monday to Sunday from 7.30am to 4.45pm - but remember the first day of trade is this Monday, July 1.
Both sheds are already accepting donations in the usual drop-off areas.
