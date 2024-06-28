'I'm gonna bash him': bad boy Hopoate sends message in ACT boxing return

Former NRL bad boy John Hopoate is coming to Canberra to not only win, but to bash his opponent and knock him out.
But the controversial ex-Manly winger's heavyweight state boxing title fight with David Padovan - as part of Adrenalyn 8 at Southern Cross Club on Saturday night - almost didn't happen with promoter Shane Tipa only finalising the approvals at the 11th hour.
The Hopoate-Padovan fight is part of the undercard of an international, world-title kickboxing bout, with David "The Titan" Tuitupou back to defend the K1 super heavyweight world crown he won in Canberra two years ago.
Tuitupou will take on former WBC world champion Bank Derchonlek, with the Thai fighter a veteran of more than 450 fights.
It's Hopoate's first fight in almost five years, but this time he's much better prepared and back down to the weight of his playing days - 108 kilograms.
Hopoate had just four weeks notice when he took on fellow NRL bad boy Paul Gallen back in 2019 and then one day's training to take on Lucas Browne later the same year.
The 50-year-old lost both of those fights, but was determined that wouldn't happen in his Canberra return.
It's his third bout in the capital, having taken on Canberra's own Ben Edwards back in 2007 before going on to win the Australian heavyweight title at the AIS two years later.
"I'm gonna bash him," Hopoate said.
"I'm here to win, I'm not there to lose. I'm very confident, I want to knock this bloke out in the first couple of rounds.
"My last couple of fights I didn't even train - Paul Gallen I trained four weeks after 10 years [off]. Lucas Browne I trained one day.
"So this one I was training properly for awhile before I got offered the fight so I feel a lot more confident than in the other fights."
Tuitupou is a man mountain, standing at 2.06 metres tall and tipping the scales at a whopping 160kg.
The South Aucklander won the world title in Canberra back in 2022 - after Covid played a part in a three-year delay.
It led to him getting a shot on the Glory Kickboxing stage, but he lost his only fight there.
He's hoping a win in Canberra will reignite his career, with another potential world-title defence in the capital in October.
"I'm feeling confident, feeling ready, amped up, ready for it," Tuitupou said.
"[I'm expecting] a big KO brother and fireworks.
"I'm just focussing on this one first, but hopefully get more fights after this."
ADRENALYN 8
Saturday: K1 super heavyweight world-title bout between David Tuitupou and Bank Derchonlek at the Woden Southern Cross Club. Also featuring John Hopoate v David Padovan. First fight 7pm.
