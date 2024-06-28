Trailblazer Kylie is still breaking new ground

In mid-1980s Canberra, Kylie Scott was a pint-sized trailblazer.
She became the first child with Down syndrome to attend a mainstream ACT public school, the milestone achieved after much behind-the-scenes lobbying by her parents Evelyn and Gary.
That little girl from Stirling seemed destined to make a difference.
Last year, Kylie, now 44, spoke at the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in New York, urging for more inclusion, education and legal rights for people with disabilities.
"It was a highlight of my life." Kylie said. "It was exciting to be there."
And she's vowed to keeping fighting for a more inclusive society for people with disabilities, contemplating a run at public office but so far content to be advocating outside the political sphere.
Now living independently in Sydney, where she is a public speaker and advocate, Kylie was raised in Canberra, also attending Mount Stromlo High and Stirling College before joining the public service.
In those early days, Kylie went to Malkara School when she was three and four, started part-time at Weston pre-school when she was five and then started kindergarten at Weston Primary when she was six.
She said being the first person with Down syndrome to attend a mainstream public school in Canberra was "a challenge" but she soon embraced it.
"The other kids my age were nice to me and we got on well," she said.
Kylie's mum Evelyn, almost 80, lives close by her in Sydney. In Canberra, she was an editor for Hansard at Parliament House. Husband Gary was a scientist. They both wanted Kylie to attend a mainstream school.
"It would not have happened had we not lobbied and made a real concerted effort with the bureaucrats," Evelyn said.
"We just thought if Kylie was going to be able to live and get around in her community, then she needed to be in her community from the word go.
"And I guess we had expectations that unless you're seen in the community and included in the community, the community never learns."
Life was very different four decades ago and Kylie's parents themselves had to pay for a support teacher to be with her in the classroom. They also agitated for better intervention programs for all students with disabilities, including speech pathology.
Since 2017, Kylie has been supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with workers helping her with shopping, healthy eating, domestic duties, social outings and medical visits.
Evelyn said that help had been fundamental to Kylie's success.
The invitation to the United Nations came about when Kylie and Evelyn connected with Down Syndrome International during the covid pandemic and Kylie joined many of their online committees. Through that connection she was invited to submit a video message to the UN but that quickly developed into something more.
"A couple of days later, an email came back and said, 'Why don't you come and talk Kylie [to the UN in New York]?'," she said.
Aside from her speech at the UN, Kylie has already represented Australia. She played tennis twice at the Special Olympics, winning silver, in Dublin, in 2003.
"It was a dream come true," Kylie said.
"I try my best with everything, and I always remember what Mum says: 'One step or point at a time'."
