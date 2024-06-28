Dad accused of raping his children 'confronted' witness: prosecutor

A dad, accused of raping and indecently assaulting his children, "confronted" a witness and interfered with a police investigation, a prosecutor has claimed.
The 44-year-old man from Monash, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after breaching bail conditions.
He faces 40 charges including eight counts of incest or attempted incest, 19 counts of committing an act of indecency on a young person, as well as multiple counts of committing an act of indecency in the presence of a young person.
It is unclear if he has entered pleas to the charges.
A police document states the alleged crimes involved seven victims including the man's children and their friends.
On Friday, a prosecutor told court more complainants had come forward to police.
The lawyer applied to have the man's bail revoked, saying he had "confronted" a witness in breach of his conditions.
They said the 44-year-old had attempted to interfere with the police investigation by contacting the person.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Lesley Jayasuriya argued against bail being revoked.
Mr Jayasuriya said he had been instructed the man didn't know the non-contact condition extended to this particular witness.
"[He] instructs that upon receiving that update he then blocked [the witness] from Facebook," the lawyer stated.
Magistrate James Lawton allowed the man's bail to continue, but urged him "to carry your bail conditions around with you and further comply".
Police documents allege the man raped and indecently assaulted three of his children over a period of several years with the youngest being 10.
He is also accused of urging some of them to do lines of cocaine.
Three of the children reported waking up to find vibrators turned on near their pillow, allegedly placed there by their father.
It is also alleged the man hid cameras in the girls' bedrooms and around the home.
The documents also allege the man raped his half-sister when she was 16.
The man is accused of walking around the common areas of the home naked and making sexual comments to friends of his children.
The documents allege on one occasion he was walking around naked except for a McDonald's cup covering his genitals.
When another friend stayed the night, the man is accused of placing his genitals on the boy's head while he was sleeping and taking a photo.
The man also allegedly Tasered a child on the arm after saying: "Let me Taser your nuts and you can have a few lines of coke."
He is set to return to court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.