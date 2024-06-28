Former champ tips Canberra star to have fast start to Tour de France

Michael Matthews could get off to a fast start to the Tour de France, with previous winner Cadel Evans tipping the famous race would also prepare the Canberra cyclist for a tilt at Olympic glory.
Matthews is looking for his fifth stage win once the Tour kicks off on Saturday.
While stage three was the first likely sprint finish of the three-week grand tour, that's set to be the domain of his Jayco AlUla teammate Dylan Groenewegen.
Instead, the opening two stages of the Tour, which starts in Italy, were shaping as potential chances for Matthews instead.
They're both tough stages, with plenty of climbing, but if the 33-year-old's legs are good he could be the fastest man left in any reduced bunches at the end.
It's expected the Canberran will be named as one of Australia's Olympic medal hopes in the men's road race team, which will be announced Saturday morning.
Evans predicted the three weeks of the Tour would have Matthews ready to go for gold in Paris on August 3 - especially since his target wasn't winning the general classification.
Another advantage the man known as "Bling" could have at Paris was some of his Australian Jayco AlUla teammates could also be named in the Olympic team on Saturday.
That's not the case for most World Tour riders.
"Interesting to see [how he goes]. Stage three will be the first chance for the sprinters so Monday we'll have a better indication," Evans, who will commentate at the Olympics for Channel Nine, said.
"The first two days are pretty tough.
"He'll go in and aim for stages and normally the guys going into the Tour who don't have GC [hopes] they come out the best for the Olympics in the years gone by.
"Those that go in for the GC usually come out pretty exhausted."
Evans felt the prestige around finishing the Tour de France - the world's greatest race - would be enough to ensure Matthews finished the race - rather than pull out to freshen up for Paris.
Plus, while the final stage is an individual time trial - and doesn't suit Matthews' strengths - it starts in his adopted hometown of Monaco before finishing in Nice.
That offers a rare chance to race in front of his young family in the city where he now lives.
"I'm sure in the last week there'll be some interesting opportunities for the sprinters," Evans said.
"So to stay in for that and the interests of the team, and finishing the Tour has got it's own importance other than just getting ready for the next races."
Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar is hoping to do the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, having easily won the Giro last month.
That feat hasn't been achieved since Marco Pantani did it in 1998.
Pogacar is also planning to ride at the Paris Games and the world championships in Zurich in September as well.
But Evans felt he could start to run out of legs towards the end of the Tour.
"He is Pogacar so he is different to everyone else, but in the third week of the Tour he might already start to pay for his efforts at the Giro d'Italia," he said.
"To come back again for the Olympics - and he wants to come back for the worlds as well - let's see.
"It's interesting times, but I would have been a bit more conservative with his efforts if I was him."
