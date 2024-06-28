'It's been a dream of mine': Canberra star to make Olympic debut

He's won and been on the podium of the biggest races in the world, now Michael Matthews will finally get his crack at the Olympic Games.
The Canberra cyclist was named in Australia's men's road race team to compete at the Paris Olympics on August 3.
That's once he gets through the Tour de France, which starts tonight, where he'll be looking for his fifth stage win at the world's most famous race.
Matthews has won stages and the green jersey at the Tour de France. Won stages at both the other grand tours - the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.
He's finished second and third in the men's road race at the world championships. Won the team time trial there as well.
But he's never raced at the Olympics before.
Now he's one of Australia's medal chances on a course around the streets of Paris that suits him - especially if it comes down to a reduced-bunch sprint, which is the man known as Bling's bread and butter.
The 33-year-old also has the ability to win as part of a breakaway - as he did with his emotional victory in stage 14 of the Tour de France in 2022.
Matthews was named as part of Australia's three-man team, along with Simon Clarke and Lucas Plapp.
Grace Brown was shaping as another big medal hope for the Aussies as part of the women's team - in both the road race and the individual time trial.
Brown was part of the three-woman team, along with Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Lauretta Hanson.
"It's truly an honour to represent Australia at the Olympics," Matthews said.
"It's been a dream of mine since I knew what the Olympics was.
"I have been close to making the team two times now and to have a course that suits me so well it's a dream come true."
Australian road cycling team: Grace Brown, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Lauretta Hanson, Michael Matthews, Simon Clarke, Lucas Plapp.
Australian track cycling team: Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson, Leigh Hoffman, Kristina Clonan, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford, Conor Leahy, Oliver Bleddyn, Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly, Maeve Plouffe, Sophie Edwards, Chloe Moran.
Michael Matthews could get off to a fast start to the Tour de France, with previous winner Cadel Evans tipping the famous race would also prepare the Canberra cyclist for a tilt at Olympic glory.
Matthews is looking for his fifth stage win once the Tour kicks off on Saturday.
While stage three was the first likely sprint finish of the three-week grand tour, that's set to be the domain of his Jayco AlUla teammate Dylan Groenewegen.
Instead, the opening two stages of the Tour, which starts in Italy, were shaping as potential chances for Matthews instead.
They're both tough stages, with plenty of climbing, but if the 33-year-old's legs are good he could be the fastest man left in any reduced bunches at the end.
It's expected the Canberran will be named as one of Australia's Olympic medal hopes in the men's road race team, which will be announced Saturday morning.
Evans predicted the three weeks of the Tour would have Matthews ready to go for gold in Paris on August 3 - especially since his target wasn't winning the general classification.
Another advantage the man known as "Bling" could have at Paris was some of his Australian Jayco AlUla teammates could also be named in the Olympic team on Saturday.
That's not the case for most World Tour riders.
"Interesting to see [how he goes]. Stage three will be the first chance for the sprinters so Monday we'll have a better indication," Evans, who will commentate at the Olympics for Channel Nine, said.
"The first two days are pretty tough.
"He'll go in and aim for stages and normally the guys going into the Tour who don't have GC [hopes] they come out the best for the Olympics in the years gone by.
"Those that go in for the GC usually come out pretty exhausted."
Evans felt the prestige around finishing the Tour de France - the world's greatest race - would be enough to ensure Matthews finished the race - rather than pull out to freshen up for Paris.
Plus, while the final stage is an individual time trial - and doesn't suit Matthews' strengths - it starts in his adopted hometown of Monaco before finishing in Nice.
That offers a rare chance to race in front of his young family in the city where he now lives.
"I'm sure in the last week there'll be some interesting opportunities for the sprinters," Evans said.
"So to stay in for that and the interests of the team, and finishing the Tour has got it's own importance other than just getting ready for the next races."
Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar is hoping to do the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, having easily won the Giro last month.
That feat hasn't been achieved since Marco Pantani did it in 1998.
Pogacar is also planning to ride at the Paris Games and the world championships in Zurich in September as well.
But Evans felt he could start to run out of legs towards the end of the Tour.
"He is Pogacar so he is different to everyone else, but in the third week of the Tour he might already start to pay for his efforts at the Giro d'Italia," he said.
"To come back again for the Olympics - and he wants to come back for the worlds as well - let's see.
"It's interesting times, but I would have been a bit more conservative with his efforts if I was him."
