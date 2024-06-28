The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Jury acquits man accused of rape at New Year's Eve party

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A jury has returned a verdict of not guilty for a man accused of raping a woman during a 2022 New Year's Eve party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.