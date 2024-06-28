Jury acquits man accused of rape at New Year's Eve party

A jury has returned a verdict of not guilty for a man accused of raping a woman during a 2022 New Year's Eve party.
Steven Howarth, 37, faced a trial in the ACT Supreme Court this week, jurors acquitting him of the crime after about four hours of deliberation on Friday.
He previously pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, arguing the act was consensual. Howarth has now been acquitted of this charge.
The prosecution had alleged during the party, Howarth and the alleged victim, who did not previously know each other, went for a walk with a group of children to a nearby oval to let off fireworks.
While at the oval, on a cricket pitch, Howarth was said to have grabbed the woman from behind, kissed her neck and tried to pull her underwear down, before digitally raping her.
Defence barrister Sarah Baker-Goldsmith had argued her client "is a cheater" but the sexual act in question was consensual.
"He cheated on his wife but he is not a rapist," Ms Baker-Goldsmith told the jury on Monday.
Howarth remains in custody, facing other unrelated charges.
