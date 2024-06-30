There are better uses for the racecourse than extra housing

Now that Mr Assange is safely back in Australia, it is timely for his many and varied high-profile supporters (professional, political and otherwise) to take a leaf from the book of high-profile supporters of the Voice "yes" vote. Quit the public eye. Leave Mr Assange to live out the next few weeks, months and years of his newly found Oz life, in private, with his family and his chosen mix of people. No more "spokesperson" for. We have no further interest in your faces on our screens and in our newspapers. Most importantly, do not be dragging Mr Assange "back to get his hat".