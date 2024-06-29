If this is seriously 'corrupt conduct', many federal bureaucrats should be worried

"It is an essential component of the board's ability to undertake its responsibilities that it is able to place complete trust in the CEO's appreciation of the scope of the duty to disclose important information. Due governance of the CIT as a separate agency outside the direct control of government depended on the elements of its structure - of which the minister, the board and the CEO were the major formal elements - working co-operatively, with each being able to trust the others to perform their responsibilities with due care and diligence."