Pace Farms confirms ACT's Parkwood farm site of bird flu outbreak

Pace Farms has confirmed it is managing an outbreak of bird flu at its Parkwood farm and egg-grading facility in Canberra's north.
"The teams at the Parkwood site are working with the ACT government and other relevant authorities to manage the situation, placing a priority on the health and wellbeing of our people, and the welfare of our chickens," the company said in a statement on Friday.
"The management of this outbreak, and the outbreak last week at the Hawkesbury site, is in line with well-established national response arrangements to manage an avian influenza outbreak."
The ACT government on Thursday revealed the H7N8 strain of avian influenza had been detected in the ACT, directly linked to an outbreak in NSW.
The link had given biosecurity authorities confidence the outbreak in the territory remained contained.
Chickens will need be euthanised in line with national biosecurity measures. Eggs and chicken meat remain safe to eat when prepared in line with normal food safety standards.
"Pace Farm has additional grading capacity at other locations, and we are addressing these options to return to normal supply as soon as possible, while managing the biosecurity risk," the company said.
"As one of Australia's largest egg producers, we understand this situation may have an effect on access to eggs for some customers and consumers. We are working as quickly as possible to rectify this situation."
ACT health authorities believe there is a low risk to human health, with no reports of current human avian influenza cases in the territory.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the affected property had been fully contained and biosecurity measures were in place.
"We are confident that we have acted quickly to contain the affected site with a low risk of spread to other poultry in the ACT from this site," Ms Vassarotti said.
"However, the fact that is has now appeared across three jurisdictions is a timely reminder of biosecurity incidents and it should prompt all poultry owners to continue to follow biosecurity measures."
No live and infected chickens had been brought into the ACT, however, avian influenza can be transported on other equipment, including trays, trucks and egg cartons.
Ms Vassarotti had declined to name Pace Farms, saying there was no utility to naming the site as there was no risk to Canberra.
The Canberra Times on Thursday reported it was understood the outbreak had occurred at the Pace Farms facility on Parkwood Road, Macgregor.
Poultry owners have been encouraged to be aware of the risk of avian influenza and ensure they follow good biosecurity practices, including preventing their poultry from having contact with wild birds.
