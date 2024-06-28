The Canberra Times
Inside the CIT contracts scandal from every angle

Updated June 29 2024 - 5:53am, first published 12:00am
It was early on Thursday evening when the long-awaited integrity commission report into the CIT contracts scandal was sent out to journalists and we could get the news out. After a late night reading the 300-plus page report, our team dug deeper into the story yesterday to give Canberrans by far and away the most comprehensive coverage of the facts.

