Inside the CIT contracts scandal from every angle

It was early on Thursday evening when the long-awaited integrity commission report into the CIT contracts scandal was sent out to journalists and we could get the news out. After a late night reading the 300-plus page report, our team dug deeper into the story yesterday to give Canberrans by far and away the most comprehensive coverage of the facts.
If you care about this important Canberra story, today is a must-read day. Lucy Bladen looks at how Patrick Hollingworth ascended from the Kosciuszko of contracts to his own Everest, and in Forum she looks at the many unanswered questions.
Brittney Levinson dives deep into the cover-up by the disgraced former chief executive Leanne Cover, Jasper Lindell covered the furious political reaction and mud-slinging, Hannah Neale sheds light on the court case that slowed the report's release, and yours truly looks beyond the corporate mumbo jumbo to ask what the "systems thinker" was selling.
Our editorial says the report should be mandatory reading for ACT public servants, while Jack Waterford says some in the federal bureaucracy should be worried.
There's much, much more from our news, sport, opinion and features teams to read today, so with an overnight minimum of minus 2.7, try to sleep in a little today and enjoy some weekend reading.
Today sees a high chance of evening showers with a top of 14.
Have a great weekend.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
