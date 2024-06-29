The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The Tuggeranong flyer who went from second grade to the world sevens series

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 29 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Henry Palmer laughs going from second grade in club rugby to a rookie of the year nomination in the world sevens series makes for a pretty rapid rise - but maybe it's not such a surprise when you consider he has the rapid pace to match it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports

More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.