Police seek witnesses to Botanic Gardens sculpture theft

ACT Policing is seeking assistance to identify the person responsible for the theft of a sculpture from the National Botanic Gardens.
Earlier this week, the Sir Joseph Banks memorial sculpture was stolen.
Between 3pm and 3.25pm on Tuesday, the bust was taken from its plinth near the garden's information kiosk.
The sculpture is made of brass, weighs approximately 25 kilograms and would not be easily concealed, police say.
Police believe visitors to the gardens may have unknowingly captured the offenders in photos or videos and are urging anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon to review any pictures or dash-cam footage they may have taken.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7783368. Information can be provided anonymously.
