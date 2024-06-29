Lanes re-open after two-vehicle crash at highway intersection in Downer

Lanes have been re-opened after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of the Federal Highway and the Barton Highway in Downer.
The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the Federal Highway.
A spokesperson from the ACT Emergency Services Agency said a call about the rear-end crash came in about 10.20am.
They stated two people were transported to hospital in a stable condition.
