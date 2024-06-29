The Canberra Times

Sweeping secrecy laws are bad for democracy. Here's our chance for reform

By Kieran Pender, Olivia Roney
June 29 2024 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Thursday, as Julian Assange's representatives were at Parliament House following the publisher's long-overdue return home, another matter of secrecy, transparency and press freedom came before Parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.