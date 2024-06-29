The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek help as Isaacs home repeatedly targeted and damaged

By Staff Reporters
June 29 2024 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking information about a series of targeted property damage incidents, including poisoning the front lawn, at a home in Isaacs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.