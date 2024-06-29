Police seek help as Isaacs home repeatedly targeted and damaged

Police are seeking information about a series of targeted property damage incidents, including poisoning the front lawn, at a home in Isaacs.
ACT Policing state that since December 2023, the home has been damaged multiple times, including a person cutting into the property's power box, CCTV cameras being pulled down, poison being spread on the front lawn and security doors being damaged with a star picket. Gas supply infrastructure has also been interfered with.
These and other incidents have all been committed at the one home, and officers believe they are targeted and linked.
Police have released two images of a person linked to the damage, trying to conceal their identity.
They would like to speak to anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in Isaacs since December 2023, or who may have any information regarding these incidents.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7753141. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.