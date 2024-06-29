The Canberra Times

PM takes aim at 'arrogant' social media giants

By Keira Jenkins
June 29 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meta official Antigone Davis (on screen) told an inquiry social media hasn't harmed children. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Meta official Antigone Davis (on screen) told an inquiry social media hasn't harmed children. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Tech bosses need to "fess up" for the damage their platforms have caused, the prime minister says, while taking aim at the "arrogant" and "out of touch" social media giants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.