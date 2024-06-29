Raiders ring late changes in attempt to end losing streak

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has rung a late change in a bid to snap their two-game losing streak.
Adam Cook will play his first NRL game since 2020, after the COVID pandemic temporarily ended his professional career.
He's been named to start in the centres in place of Sebastian Kris, but there were rumours early in the week suggesting Cook would start at halfback prompting a backline reshuffle.
The rumours suggested Kaeo Weekes would switch to fullback, with Jordan Rapana returning to the wing and Albert Hopoate slotting into the centres.
It'll be interesting to see how the Green Machine lines up at kick-off against the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Saturday night.
It will be Tom Starling's 100th NRL game and Jordan Martin's debut.
More to come ...
