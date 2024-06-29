Why major music acts avoid ACT

Have you ever wondered why we don't see big acts performing in the capital? Eleanor Campbell explores the reasons why Canberra isn't usually found on many popular musicians' list of tour dates.
The ACT's chief forensic pathologist is an interesting character. For one, he admits he doesn't like working with patients who are still living. Peter Brewer chats with the Belgian-born, South African-educated physician who says he treats the dead "to look after the living".
A tradie's job can be a dangerous one, as Hannah Neale's story shows. She reports that a tradie has been awarded almost $250,000 in damages after slipping and falling on an icy construction site.
And while the Raiders' defensive resolve was much-improved on recent weeks, the Green Machine still fell short of upsetting ladder leaders Melbourne last night. David Polkinghorne has the wash-up from a third-straight loss.
It's going to be a rainy one today, but the downpour is expected to ease by the afternoon. It stayed relatively warm - down to 7.4 degrees - overnight before the weather reaches a top of just 10 today.
Jason Tulio, producer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.