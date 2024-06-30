Hybrid fire truck procurement needs fresh investigation, inquiry finds

The southern hemisphere's first hybrid electric fire truck has been sitting idle for more than a year in Canberra, with a parliamentary inquiry now calling for a fresh investigation into claims the procurement process was poorly handled and beset with conflicts of interest.
The ACT government should examine the claims made by the United Firefighters Union, refer any breaches to the ACT Public Sector Standards Commissioner and provide details of its review, the Legislative Assembly's public accounts committee has said.
The committee said it was "dismayed at the lack of corporate knowledge and preparation" displayed by the Emergency Services Agency when it fronted public hearings before the committee in November.
The committee examined the damning 2023 Auditor-General's report into the procurement of a $1.6 million Rosenbauer hybrid electric fire truck, which found the Emergency Services Agency failed to assess the vehicle's value for money and had failed to document its internet research.
"The procurement of the hybrid electric fire truck was poorly conducted," the audit report said.
"The ESA did not adequately assess the value for money of the vehicle, prior to ordering it in January 2021."
The fire truck is still yet to enter operational service, despite Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman telling the committee inquiry it would become fully operational "in late 2023 or early 2024".
Mr Gentleman announced the procurement of the truck in October 2021 with an estimated arrival in 2022. The truck was delivered to the ACT in May 2023.
The public accounts committee said that a number of issues raised by the United Firefighters Union were "illustrative of a lack of public trust in the transparency and probity of government procurement practices".
"The committee does not make any assertions about the validity of the claims made in the submission by the United Firefighters Union (ACT Branch), but considers that transparent investigation of such concerns would increase public confidence in these practices and processes," the committee said.
The union's submission detailed commercial endorsements senior Emergency Services Agency staff had made of Rosenbauer equipment, with the union calling for a ban on territory government officials endorsing commercial products, suppliers and manufacturers.
"Undoubtedly these publicity benefits enhanced the financial success of Rosenbauer and their parent company, due in part to the flow-on effects of the announcement of this [hybrid electric fire truck] product in the ACT," the union told the committee.
The public accounts committee said it was concerned at the apparent lack of research, or lack of documented research, that was completed into suppliers for alternative-fuel fire trucks.
"The committee recommends that the ACT government ensure that future procurement by ESA is properly researched and that this research is appropriately documented and demonstrated," the committee's inquiry report said.
"The committee is of the opinion that the ESA has shown a lack of understanding of the appropriate documentation needed to demonstrate value for money in procurement processes. The committee considers that a review of recent ESA procurements to ascertain that value for money assessments have been properly conducted would be beneficial."
Mr Gentleman told the committee in a letter he rejected the suggestion by the union of improper conduct by Emergency Services Agency staff and himself.
"As for suggested possible improper conduct by ESA members, I have no reason to believe that the conduct involved in this procurement was inappropriate. Moreover, I am also comforted that the audit report made no finding or observation of any improper conduct against any individual involved," Mr Gentleman wrote in April.
The committee recommended the government ensure the Emergency Services Agency has appropriate record-keeping and handover protocols in place to preserve essential information when staff changed.
An ACT government spokesman said: "The government thanks the committee for their report, and will consider the recommendations in detail and provide a response in accordance with Assembly procedure."
The government response to the 2023 audit said the true benefits of the hybrid electric fire truck would be realised in years to come.
"Being the first emergency service to welcome a hybrid electric fire appliance of this kind, not only in Australia but in the Southern Hemisphere, naturally made it more challenging for the ESA to assess and/or compare the market," the government said in October 2023.
"However, there are significant benefits in acquiring the appliance, including innovation, the environment and sustainability, firefighter safety, and community safety."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.