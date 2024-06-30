Winter chills set in as housing market slows

It was a cold case of the winter blues as buyers were everywhere but at auctions this weekend.
A wave of properties was passed in on Saturday, with agents blaming a large pool of choices and fears of interest rate rises. Despite this, expectations remain high for the properties to sell.
Luton Properties - Manuka's Mina Etminan said three parties were interested in an impressive three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the sought-after Huntington complex in Kaleen.
Etminan said most of the interest was from first-home buyers, but she was also negotiating with an investor. The property was passed in on Saturday and is on the market for $539,000.
Located at 16/112 Baldwin Drive, the apartment is in a prized complex featuring a swimming pool and gym. It is also near Kaleen Plaza.
The one-bedroom apartment at 507/4 Grazier Lane Belconnen was also passed in and is on the market for $315,000-plus.
Luton Properties - Gungahlin's Harman Bedi said the property was in a great location in the popular DUSK complex and featured panoramic views.
Also on Saturday, Belle Property Canberra's Michael Pead passed in the spacious one-bedder at 51/30 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.
Situated in the ORI complex, the apartment features an expansive balcony with uninterrupted views of Mount Ainslie and Mount Majura.
Pead said it was a great apartment offering amazing views. Interest in the property predominantly came from first-time home buyers.
The 64-square-metre apartment enjoys a prized position on the fifth floor of the ORI complex built by BLOC Constructions.
There was more success reported during the week.
Pead said their agency attracted five registered bidders on Wednesday for the stylish four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 27 Alice Street, Queanbeyan, before it sold for $1.55 million.
The vendor purchased the property just over two years ago for $565,000 and built the striking residence on a 622-square-metre block.
During the week, Steph Hoss from Belle Property Canberra sold the stylish two-bedroom apartment at 40/47 Blackall Street, Barton, for an undisclosed price in the high $800,000's.
Set in the desirable Landmark Development near the Parliamentary Triangle, the property had been scheduled to go to auction a week ago but instead went into negotiations with the buyer just prior.
The cleverly designed apartment offers a generous floor plan, two bathrooms and views of Parliament House and Manuka Oval.
On Thursday, Ray White Canberra's Jake Battenally sold the charming three-bedroom house at 3 Le Gallienne Street, Melba, for $915,000, while Leonie Taylor sold 13/1 Bellette Street, Weston, for an undisclosed price on the same day.
The clearance rate lifted to 70 per cent last weekend, indicating an uptick in the market.
