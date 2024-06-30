The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'She is a big-time performer': why Barber is still a gold medal contender

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 1 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Kelsey-Lee Barber is there in round six of an Olympic Games final, a gold medal winner says you would start to think "anything is possible" and only the bravest of punters would write her off.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.