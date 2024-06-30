The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Where house prices rose the most in Canberra in the last financial year

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra home values rose 0.3 per cent in June but property values have not yet returned to the peak of May 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.