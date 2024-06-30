'It's all worked out now': Raider never lost faith in NRL dream

It had been almost four years between NRL games, with two train-and-trial contracts in Queensland trying to get back.
But at no point did Adam Cook ever lose faith he'd return to the top level.
Now Cook's focus switches to ensuring there's far less time between his second and third NRL games - with his sights set on keeping his spot to face Newcastle at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Cook was part of a completely revamped Raiders backline that produced a gutsy effort against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night, but still went down 16-6 in a wet Melbourne.
The 23-year-old played halfback, with Kaeo Weekes going to fullback, Jordan Rapana to the wing and Albert Hopoate into the centres.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's changes worked to some extent, with the Green Machine producing a much-improved effort on the previous two weeks.
It was Cook's first game since his NRL debut - against Cronulla in round 20 of 2020 - when he played fullback.
That's almost four years in the rugby league wilderness, with the COVID-19 pandemic ending his first stint in Canberra in 2021.
He returned to his native Queensland, where he had train-and-trial stints with the New Zealand Warriors and the North Queensland Cowboys.
None of those led to an NRL return, with Cook breaking his foot in just the second week of his time with the Warriors.
But he remained in contact with Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone.
The tragic death of Troy Dargan just before Christmas opened up a spot and Cook was brought in.
Interestingly, he's only on a training contract despite playing a big role in taking the Raiders' NSW Cup team to the top of the table.
He showed glimpses that his left boot could have similarities to injured Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty's booming right foot.
"I left Canberra in 2021, halfway through, and I bounced around to a few clubs just on train-and-trials, and then I had an opportunity to come back to Canberra at the start of this year and took it," Cook told The Canberra Times.
"It's been good ever since and I'm glad I got my opportunity."
Despite the massive time between drinks, Cook never gave up on his NRL dream.
NRL stats guru David Middleton said his 1372 days between his first and second NRL games was a Raiders record - but well short of Mike Ford's record of 3499 days, or almost 10 years.
Cook's played 60 second-grade games in the meantime, including stints with Queensland Cup sides Mackay and Redcliffe - having not even made his NSW Cup debut before he played NRL.
"Nah, not really mate. I just went home and worked. I had a pretty clear program set from the Raiders," Cook said.
"I just went home and kept working, and I'm glad I did because it's all worked out now."
Now the focus switches to ending the Raiders' three-game losing streak, with Cook hoping to get named on Tuesday to play the Knights.
Having found out about his return last Monday, he felt another week on the training track would only help their combinations build - especially as part of a rebuilt left edge.
"Yeah, hopefully keep my spot and we'll go again," Cook said.
"It's always good to get back home and we really want to make that our fortress.
"We'll be looking to put in a good performance against the Knights.
"We'll have the week to work on some things and get some combinations out on the left edge.
"I'll keep working with Hudson [Young], Albert and 'Rapa', so hopefully we get some work in this week and we're better for it against Newy."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
