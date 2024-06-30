The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Plague of wage theft and growing worker dejection can be traced to a common source

By Jarrod McGrath
July 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia stands at a crossroads. With Canberra's ambitious $22.7 billion Future Made in Australia (FMIA) pledge, there's an unprecedented opportunity to reshape how workforces operate and with it, end decades-long productivity stagnation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.