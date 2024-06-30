Kyrgios to hit the court again with Wimbledon stars

Nick Kyrgios is keen to ramp up the rehab on his injured wrist, putting the call out to top tennis stars playing at Wimbledon to join him on the practice courts.
"Any players looking for a hit during the next two weeks let me know! Even if it's a warm-up," Kyrgios said on Instagram.
The Canberran is still getting back to match fitness and playing tennis again after wrist surgery 10 months ago.
While he is still yet to return to competitive tennis on tour, Kyrgios is eyeing a return later this year and isn't taking any days off on the comeback trail.
In Wimbledon this week to fulfil commentating duties with BBC Sport, he's being accompanied by his physiotherapist Will Maher in London to keep his rehab on track.
With the first week of the major featuring a full draw, Kyrgios and his team could even wait until the second week at Wimbledon when there's more court availability at the All England Club to have regular hits with other players.
As revealed by The Canberra Times last week, Kyrgios is even hoping to tee up some time on the practice courts with his friend, Novak Djokovic.
"I'll try get some hits in with people and see how I go with ball speed and how the wrist feels," he said.
"I'll do serving load on my own, but hitting I could do for half an hour, and help someone get warm."
If Kyrgios does have a hit on the practice courts at Wimbledon, it'll be the first time his game will be watched so publicly since a devastating wrist injury stalled his career.
Despite the many eyes that would dissect his hitting form at the prestigious tournament, Kyrgios said he isn't intimidated by the attention that will surely follow him.
"It's normal for me. I've never been a player to fly under the radar," he said.
While sidelined with injury, Kyrgios has kept busy appearing on TV and podcasts, even launching his own show, Good Trouble.
In London, the 29-year-old wasted no time continuing those media pursuits, locking in interviews with John McEnroe and Piers Morgan.
