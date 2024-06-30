Waiting game: key Raiders players to find out fate

The Canberra Raiders have a double waiting game.
One for Matt Timoko, who will have scans on Monday on the shoulder he subluxated. The other is to see how long Corey Horsburgh's suspension will be for his NSW Cup brain snap.
It's the second week in a row Timoko has hurt his shoulder, having done a similar injury the week before against Wests Tigers.
He was able to finish both that game and the 16-6 loss to the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night, but clearly struggled with it for most of the Storm game.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said on Friday that Timoko had been in doubt at the start of last week, but had come through the testing OK to play.
Now he could face some time on the sideline with a subluxation generally taking 1-3 weeks to overcome - provided there hasn't been any additional structural damage to the shoulder.
It would be a blow to the Green Machine if he does spend time on the sidelines, especially with a massive game against the Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams are on 18 competition points and just outside the top eight.
Horsburgh was sent off for headbutting and punching in the Raiders' NSW Cup loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland on Sunday.
He's facing another extended stint on the sidelines having only just come back from a lengthy injury lay-off, with the NSWRL match review committee expected to announce his ban on Monday.
Queensland Origin coach Billy Slater said Horsburgh's emotions got the better of him in what's been a tough year.
"He's had a bit of a chequered year. He's been injured to start the year. He hasn't played much first grade," he said.
"We all know that he's an emotional character, an emotional guy.
"It obviously got the better of him at that stage and he's had a tough year."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
