It's time to get serious about supporting live music in Canberra

On the larger end of the scale, multi-day music festivals aren't faring too well either. The National Folk Festival is the latest to be hit by financial losses in successive years. While it will return in 2025 it is set to be a scaled-back event. The organisers noticed a trend of punters waiting until the last minute to buy tickets amid economic uncertainty. Groovin the Moo, Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival have also been cancelled in the past year.

