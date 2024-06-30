Calling out misplaced national monuments

As the nation's capital, Canberra is the rightful home to many of Australia's most important memorials and institutions. So, as a place of learning and reflection for all Australians, we have to get it right when we build these monuments. Sally Pryor has spoken to childhood sexual abuse victim-survivor Ericka Louvain, who has been left dismayed by the decision to place a national memorial to victims on the Acton Peninsula. With many victims tormented by secrecy and shame long after their abuse, Ms Louvain says the memorial needs to be placed more prominently.
Elsewhere, Peter Brewer has exposed a serious flaw in the ACT's new emissions-based vehicle registration scheme. One Canberra EV owner has been required to pay a rego fee 170 per cent higher than before, contradicting claims by the ACT government.
Territory MLAs have become curious about the Emergency Services Agency's hybrid electric fire truck, the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Jasper Lindell reports the truck has been sitting idle for more than a year, with claims its procurement process was poorly handled and beset with conflicts of interest.
The Public Sector Informant team has uncovered the mother lode of APS merch spends. That Defence drip must be next level.
It'll be a chilly start to the working week, with a low minus 3 and patches of frost and fog, on the way to a top of 11 degrees.
Have a great week.
Jacob McArthur, producer
