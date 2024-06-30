Calling out misplaced national monuments

As the nation's capital, Canberra is the rightful home to many of Australia's most important memorials and institutions. So, as a place of learning and reflection for all Australians, we have to get it right when we build these monuments. Sally Pryor has spoken to childhood sexual abuse victim-survivor Ericka Louvain, who has been left dismayed by the decision to place a national memorial to victims on the Acton Peninsula. With many victims tormented by secrecy and shame long after their abuse, Ms Louvain says the memorial needs to be placed more prominently.