Moving to a retirement village? Consider your payment options

If you are thinking about when to pay your management fee, there are a few things to consider. If you don't have the funds or need access to the capital, then you don't have a choice but to pay when you leave. The second is how long you will live in the village. That's because if you stay for a very short time, say one year, you may actually pay more under the upfront option that the deferred option. Under the Levande options you pay 10 per cent in year one if you pay upfront and 6 per cent if you opt for the deferred option.