Horsburgh cops devastating ban after Cup headbutt and punch

Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh has been suspended for three matches for headbutting and punching in a NSW Cup melee on the weekend.
The man nicknamed "Big Red" lost his cool in the Raiders' 24-18 defeat to the Warriors in Auckland, and was sent off in the second half for his actions.
Warriors duo Tom Ale (striking and kicking) and Jacob Laban (striking) were also sent off in dramatic scenes.
NSW Rugby League's match review committee handed down two charges to Horsburgh on Monday afternoon.
The Raiders star took an early plea to receive a two-game ban for a grade two striking charge, and a one-game suspension for a grade one striking charge.
Laban escaped a charge for his part in the fracas, but Ale was issued a grade one striking charge, which could result in up to a two-match suspension. The Warriors lock has until Tuesday to submit his plea.
For Horsburgh, the three-game ban is yet another setback to an already tumultuous season.
The 26-year-old fan cult hero has only played four games this year - two in NRL and two in NSW Cup.
After serving a suspension from last season delayed his 2024 NRL campaign, a groin injury sidelined Horsburgh after round five.
Just over two weeks ago Horsburgh made his return from injury via NSW Cup but then came down with the flu the following weekend.
The reserves clash on Saturday was Horsburgh's chance to prove to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart he was finally ready for a recall to the NRL side.
In the defeat to the Warriors, Horsburgh scored a try and chalked up 116 total metres in just 44 minutes on the field, but the brawl and subsequent suspension presents another major hurdle to his NRL comeback.
In dismissing reports the Queenslander wanted out of Canberra, Horsburgh's manager confirmed last week the prop was already frustrated with how his season had unfolded to date.
"He missed out on State of Origin, so he's like a bear with a sore head, but that's Corey. He's very frustrated because of his injury and not playing," his manager Jeff Jurotte told The Canberra Times.
"He wants to play football. It's his life. He's just had a bad run with injury, but they need him on the field."
It's been a disappointing decline for Horsburgh after a career-best year in 2023 where he played 22 games for the Raiders and achieved season-highs for tries (three) and average metres (113), which earned him an Origin call-up and Maroons debut.
Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater saw the NSW Cup brawl and sympathised with Horsburgh's struggles, but was well aware of his "fiery" personality - a quality which made him perfect for the Origin arena.
"He's had a bit of a chequered year. He's been injured to start the year. He hasn't played much first grade," Slater said on Nine.
"We all know that he's an emotional character, an emotional guy.
"It obviously got the better of him at that stage and he's had a tough year. Fiery red."
Horsburgh will now miss an important stretch of matches coming up for the Raiders, starting with the Knights' visit to Canberra on Sunday, followed by home games against the Warriors and Rabbitohs.
The Raiders currently sit 12th on the NRL ladder after three-straight losses and will desperately want back into the winner's circle against Newcastle.
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
