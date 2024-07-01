Chef accused of Canberra zoo murder committed for trial

A chef accused of murdering a colleague inside the National Zoo and Aquarium last year has been committed to stand trial.
Jude Luckshan Wijesinghe, 29, has denied fatally stabbing co-worker Tshewang Choden in December 2023.
Following a brief appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, the Oaks Estate man is set to fight a single charge of murder before a Supreme Court jury.
Victoria Engle SC made what is believed to be her first appearance in the territory courts since being appointed the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions in May to press the committal.
Wijesinghe's defence lawyer initially applied for an adjournment.
Legal Aid lawyer Ellie Wallis sought to delay the matter to obtain a supplementary report, the nature of which was not disclosed in open court. She said the report would help her give advice to her client.
However, with the case inevitably moving onto the higher court, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker committed it with consent from both sides.
The accused killer is in custody but faced court via audio-visual link from what appeared to be a meeting room.
Wijesinghe, a Sri Lankan national, is said to have been captured on CCTV inside the Jamala Wildlife Lodge about midday on the day in question.
A co-worker allegedly heard screaming coming from a kitchen storeroom shortly after but found its door was locked.
When that person and other witnesses returned to find the door open, they claim to have seen Wijesinghe inside and holding a bloodied knife.
Ms Choden was found dead in the kitchen storeroom by police.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
A court previously heard police found a "half opened packet of Ratsak", a brand of rodent poison, at Wijesinghe's home after the alleged killing.
Police allege the blue-green substance at the home was similar to one found coming out of the man's mouth and later collected from under his bottom lip during a forensic procedure.
Officers also found four hand-written letters at the man's home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.