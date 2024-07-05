Finding sanctuary through nature's flow and the small things

Ngulagambilanha (On Returning) by Wiradjuri woman Jessika Spencer is an exhibition that documents and shares Aboriginal cultural ways in the southeast region of Australia through photography and fibre art. Kooragang Island by James Rhodes is an immersive exhibition highlighting the beauty and ecological importance of the Kooragang Wetlands as natural water filters through abstract photography, hand-coloured prints, and projection techniques. The shows are on until August 3. For more information, see: photoaccess.org.au.