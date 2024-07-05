Finding sanctuary through nature's flow and the small things

This exhibition at Sutton Village Gallery depicts 29 artists' ideas of "sanctuary" through hand printed photographs in a range of styles, processes and interpretations. It's on until July 21. See: suttonvillagegallery.com.
Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore is hosting its fifth show by Susie Dureau. These oil paintings explore connections between the patterns and flows found in nature and the human body. Drawing from scientific data, Dureau transforms sound recordings into spectrograms, which inform the creation of floating orbs and pulsing patterns. On until July 27. See: sukihugh.com.au.
The AIM Group's annual group exhibition, at Cooma's Raglan Gallery and Cultural Centre, will feature miniature works - landscapes, contemporary still lifes and more - created in a range of styles and media. It will be opened by Gallery of Small Things director Anne Masters on Saturday July 6 at 2pm and continue until August 18. See: artinminiature.wordpress.com.
Ngulagambilanha (On Returning) by Wiradjuri woman Jessika Spencer is an exhibition that documents and shares Aboriginal cultural ways in the southeast region of Australia through photography and fibre art. Kooragang Island by James Rhodes is an immersive exhibition highlighting the beauty and ecological importance of the Kooragang Wetlands as natural water filters through abstract photography, hand-coloured prints, and projection techniques. The shows are on until August 3. For more information, see: photoaccess.org.au.
Everything I Am Not, curated by Yona Su and Joyce Fan, showcases two new collaborative works created by individual pairs of artists and composers, reacting to the title and its theme. The collaborative works transmit the artists' personal experiences of and emotions towards discrimination, objectification and sexualisation. The show is on until July 14. See: ccas.com.au.
Comedian Garry Starr sets out to perform all of Greek mythology in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm. The performance contains audience interaction and full frontal nudity. Recommended for ages 18+. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
A free Art Meets Film screening in the lead-up to NAIDOC Week, this film follows the lives and creative practice of artists Blak Douglas, Maree Clarke, Penny Evans and Ben McKeown. It's presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia, with an introduction by gallery curator Tina Baum. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, on Saturday July 6 at 2pm. For more information, see: nfsa.gov.au/events.
