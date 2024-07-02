Winter comes alive in Canberra this weekend

Winter In The City: Fire & Ice aims to make Canberra City (or Civic, if you prefer) the hottest spot in town with attractions and enticements to suit the season.
Be mesmerised as fire dancers light up the night sky in Garema Place.
Go ice skating on the ice rink in Glebe Park or have a frosty frolic there in Wonder, with real snow. Also in Glebe Park will be The Village, full of winter warmer food and market stalls. Other city venues will have special offers particularly on dining and drinking. It's on from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 21.
Canberra has an international reputation as a truffle-producing area, and we're fortunate to be one of the only cities in the world where the black truffle grows on the doorstep.
The 2024 truffle season is the 16th year of celebrating truffle growers in the capital region with events and activities, and the event program is again under the auspices of Southern Harvest.
The Truffle Festival aims to promote the activities of truffle-related businesses throughout the truffle season in the region.
You could head out on a truffle hunt, enjoy a seasonal feast at one of Canberra's many restaurants or have a go at cooking truffle at home after buying truffles at the winter market. See: southernharvest.org.au
In his debut show, Garry Starr Performs Everything, comedian Garry Starr was exceedingly ambitious. Now he's narrowed his scope in his second show, Greece Lightning, in which an overzealous idiot attempts to perform all of Greek mythology in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.
Never before has Medusa been looser, Achilles more sillies or Uranus so heinous.
You could say it's not to be mythed. At the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 6 at 7.30pm. Contains audience interaction and full frontal nudity. Recommended for ages 18+. See: theq.net.au
Cheer on the Canberra Raiders as they look to bounce back to form when they host the Newcastle Knights in Round 18 of the NRL.
The match is at Canberra Stadium, Battye Street, Bruce on Sunday, July 7 from 4pm.
Get there early to watch the Raiders' Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup teams in action before NRL blockbuster kicks off. See: raiders.com.au
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix): Eddie Murphy first played unconventional police detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop (1984) with sequels following in 1987 and 1994. Now he's back on the beat and, as the saying goes, this time it's personal.
After his daughter Jane's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner, Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.
Also in the cast are Kevin Bacon and Bronson Pinchot, who returns as fan favourite Serge. For the nostalgic who remember Axel the first time around or those who discovered him more recently, it will be worth a look. It screens on Netflix from Wednesday, July 3.
