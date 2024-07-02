The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Winter comes alive in Canberra this weekend

July 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Where to go

Winter In The City: Fire & Ice aims to make Canberra City (or Civic, if you prefer) the hottest spot in town with attractions and enticements to suit the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.