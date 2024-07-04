Meet the everyday eight-year-old full of fun facts

July 9: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ashleigh Barton's book series Freddie Spector, Fact Collector. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 9: Allan Behm will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book, The Odd Couple. Reconfiguring the America Australia Relationship. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU at 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 16: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm, Brigitta Olubas and Susan Wyndham will be in conversation with Julieanne Lamond on their new book Hazzard and Harrower. The Letters. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 17: At The Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of the second title in local author Cate Whittle's series, Millie: The Cutest Puppy in the World, Dance Concert. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 19: At The Book Cow, hear a chat between Lauren Chater and Canberra author Robyn Cadwallader about Chater's latest book The Beauties. 6-7pm. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 20: At The Book Cow at 1pm, Canberra author Craig Cormick will launch his latest book, Superheroes for a Day, co-created with his autistic son. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 22: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm, Cassandra Pybus will be in conversation with Mark McKenna on her new book, Very Secret Trade. The dark story of gentlemen collectors in Tasmania. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
July 25: At The Book Cow, Barbie Robinson will interview Sara Haddad, author of The Sunbird, at 6pm. bookcow.com.au.
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989, with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 3: At Muse at 4pm, Michael Brissenden will discuss his book, Smoke, and Margaret Hickey will discuss her book, The Creeper, with Chris Hammer. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 5: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6.30pm, Leigh Boucher and Michelle Arrow will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on their book, Personal Politics Sexuality, Gender and the Remaking of Citizenship in Australia. RSSS Auditorium ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 11: Jennifer Rayner, author of Climate Clangers, will be in conversation with Ben Oquist at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 16: Norman Swan tackles parenting kids from birth to 10 in his latest book, So you want to know what's wrong with your kids? He'll be in conversation with Laura Tingle at Lllewellyn Hall, 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event. See: anu.edu.au/events
August 18: Literary and dining venue Muse is sadly set to close in August, and for its final literary event at 3pm, Paul and Dan have gathered three of their favourite people for a classic Canberra political panel discussion. Join AFR political correspondent Tom McIlroy, Guardian Australia political editor Karen Middleton, and political historian Chris Wallace as they ponder "what's next"? See: musecanberra.com.au.
