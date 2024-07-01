The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Multitalented and prolific Canberra theatre legend will be missed

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 1 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Canberra's leading theatrical figures, Stephen Pike, died on Saturday, June 29, at the age of 69 following complications from heart surgery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.