The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Another plank of the extreme anti-Israel narrative collapses

By Oved Lobel
July 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The position of the most extreme anti-Israel activists regarding Israel's war with Hamas has been based on two key planks: the IDF is indiscriminately killing civilians and Israel is deliberately starving Gaza's population.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.