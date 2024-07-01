Another plank of the extreme anti-Israel narrative collapses

The difference in estimates for kilocalories per person of the food aid entering Gaza between the two reports is staggering. The highest estimate in the former's original analysis said food aid amounted to only 51 per cent of the population's need. The review committee's lowest estimate said aid entering amounted to 109 per cent. This conclusion was in line with a working paper, published by Hebrew University, which found enough aid was getting in to feed everyone adequately even under pessimistic scenarios of food loss. This was backed up by a more recent study by Columbia University.