Cavalry's ABL schedule revealed as club recruits world-class talent

The Canberra Cavalry have learned their 2024-25 Australian Baseball League schedule for the upcoming 40-game regular season and are expecting a much-improved year under a new coach with world-class international recruits.
The 14th edition of the competition will start in November and continue over the summer with just six teams - the Adelaide Giants, Brisbane Bandits, Canberra Cavalry, Melbourne Aces, Perth Heat and Sydney Blue Sox.
Two weeks of ABL playoffs will follow the completion of the regular season on January 19, 2025, and the Cavalry will be aiming to be there after missing out on the post-season in their last campaign.
"There's a real buzz around training, and we've made some great signings in the off-season," Cavalry acting general manager Adrian Dart said.
The Cavalry will begin their season in Melbourne against the Aces on November 15 and play round two away versus the reigning ABL champions, the Adelaide Giants.
Not until the third round on November 28 will the Cavalry get to play at home in Narrabundah when they host the Brisbane Bandits.
Dart said the club were very pleased with the schedule, with the first two rounds missing star players across the ABL due to Australian team duties, including Canberra catcher Robbie Perkins and new Cavalry coach Jim Bennett.
"The good thing is the teams we're playing first have lost more players to the Australian team than we have," Dart said.
Following a disappointing result last season, long-time coach Keith Ward departed the Cavalry and Bennett was appointed in his place.
Cavalry assistant Mike Couchee will step in for Bennett in the first two rounds, but there's plenty of work in recruitment already happening with the new coaching set-up revitalizing the program.
In the off-season the Cavalry most recently re-signed right-handed pitcher Matt Beattie after he joined Canberra from the Aces last year. The Cavalry also secured the services of Japanese lefty Ryo Kohigashi who comes back to the ABL for the first time since 2022-23.
Other players confirmed on the roster include Cavalry legend Robbie Perkins, infielders Cam Warner and George Cahill, and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Atkinson.
Dart said more signings will be announced soon with players from Australia, Japan, US Major League Baseball affiliate the Chicago Cubs, and possibly Korea.
"Nothing against Keith who is a wonderful coach, but Jim is really attracting the right people who want to play for the Cavs," Dart said.
"I'm going to head to Japan and Korea, but the Yokohama DeNA Baystars are really keen to send more players this year - we might get up to five - and it looks like the Cubs are keen to send more, too.
"I'm really excited about the level of talent we'll be getting.
"We want Canberra to get right behind us, especially our theme nights in January which will be huge."
The ABL is known for its production of players bound for the MLB in the US.
Six players that competed in the ABL last season are now in the MLB and historically, 71 players and counting have used the Australian league as a launch pad to the US.
Talented Sydney product Travis Bazzana is set to be the next to join that group, poised to make history next Monday at the MLB draft where he's predicted to be selected as high as first overall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.