The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Capitals signing tracker: Canberra adds Fire to squad

Caden Helmers
David Polkinghorne
By Caden Helmers, and David Polkinghorne
Updated July 23 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Follow the Canberra Capitals rebuild with every signing in one place as Paul Goriss begins to piece together a new-look roster. Here's everything you need to know about the Capitals squad.

WHO'S LOCKED IN?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Writer

Caden Helmers is a sports writer for The Canberra Times.

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.