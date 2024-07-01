'She is the franchise player': Capitals rebuild begins with huge coup

Jade Melbourne will return to the Canberra Capitals as the focal point of a rebuild in a huge coup for championship coach Paul Goriss.
The 21-year-old has signed a one-year deal to stay at the Capitals for the 2024-25 WNBL season as the club looks to rebound from consecutive wooden spoons.
Melbourne's signature is a major coup for Goriss, who is set to return to the helm of the club he led to back-to-back championships.
The Capitals coach made Melbourne's signature his No.1 priority, declaring: "she is the franchise player, she's the face of the Capitals".
"Her commitment and passion for the game are unparalleled, she is an amazing talent and still has so much more to give," Goriss said.
"We can't wait to see what the future holds for Jade Melbourne."
Rival clubs were preparing to target Melbourne the moment she entered free agency, with an out-clause in her contract allowing the rising star to test the waters following Kristen Veal's departure from Canberra.
But the star guard - who won the Capitals' most valuable player award and was named in the WNBL's all-star side last season - opted to re-sign to play under Goriss, the man who brought the smiling assassin into the league four years ago.
Melbourne is in the mix for an Olympic Games berth with the Opals having turned heads following her move to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA.
Now Goriss will be hoping Melbourne's decision will entice other players to sign with Canberra.
"You need one or two people to sign to start the domino effect," Goriss said.
"We saw that the year we signed Kelsey [Griffin] early on, it created a domino effect of people wanting to play with Kelsey. They knew what kind of program we were building.
"I have no doubt we've got our work cut out for us. I'm up for that challenge, but we've got to get the right people here to start with."
Melbourne is the third player on Canberra's books for next season, joining Nicole Munger and Jayda Clark as the Capitals look to bounce back from two forgettable seasons.
"Together, we are building something really special," Melbourne said.
"I'm excited to contribute to our continued growth towards success. I'm thrilled to continue representing this awesome team and its loyal fan base for a fifth year."
